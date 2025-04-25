WATCH | Virat Kohli Gives Hilarious Reaction To Umpire's Brain-Fade Moment During IPL Match Between RCB And RR

Royal Challengers Bengaluru got their first win of the 2025 IPL season at home as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been having a tough time in their home matches as before the match against Rajasthan Royals they had played three matches and lost all of them. As RCB defeated RR, the stars of the match were Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood. Virat Kohli played an important knock of 70 runs off just 42 balls. As for Josh Hazlewood, he bowled figures of 4/33 and only conceded 1 run in the 19th over while also taking two wickets.

Virat Kohli's Reaction To Umpire's Brain Fade Moment

During the match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in the 10th over a delivery from Krunal Pandya struck Dhruv Jurel on the pads. Following this, the umpire gave the decision in RCB's favor. The batter than chose to consult the third umpire and upon checking it was showed that the ball had hit the bat and thus the decision had to be reversed.

In a humorous turn of events, the umpire had a brain-fade moment as when asked to reverse his decision to not-out, he still signaled out before quickly showing not out. Virat Kohli's reaction to this moment has been going viral on social media.

Watch Virat Kohli's Reaction:

Virat Kohli Elated After RCB's First Win At Home In 2025

Virat Kohli was elated as RCB got a win at home for the first time in the 2025 season of the IPL. RCB now sit third on the IPL points table and have 12 points to their name. Virat Kohli after the match shared his happiness and the world that RCB had put in to getting the first win in Bengaluru.

"Pretty happy, we discussed a few things as a batting unit and applied ourselves well enough to get a total on the board. The first challenge here (at this venue) is to win toss and second half it becomes a bit of a advantage, we have been fighting hard to get a good score in the first few games, but the template today was for one guy to bat through and the rest of the batters can go attacking and today it really paid off," said Virat Kohli.