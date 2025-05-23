When Will BCCI Announce India Squad For England Series? Date And Time Revealed

The upcoming England series will mark the start of the new World Test Championship for the Indian Cricket Team. Following the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the Indian selectors will have a tough task to cut out.

BCCI Announces Date And Time For Indian Squad Reveal For England Series

The suspense will finally be unravelled on Saturday, May 24, as BCCI has confirmed they will hold a press conference to announce the squad for the upcoming England Tour. As per the BCCI advisory, the press conference will take place in Mumbai from 1:30 PM IST.

As per reports, Shubman Gill is expected to be named the next Test captain. There is unlikely to be major changes except for a few. According to the Cricbuzz report, Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair could be inducted into the team. Sudarshan has already been included in the India A squad and is expected to play the second match on English soil. The Cricbuzz report also stated that Sarafaraz Khan might get a chance in the place of Devdutt Padikkal, who is nursing an injury currently, and the RCB batter has also been ruled out of the IPL 2025.

There have also been reports that Jasprit Bumrah has conveyed the message that he won't be a part of all five Test matches. Arshdeep Singh could emerge as a surprise to be in contention for a place in the squad. Mohammed Shami's inclusion in the squad is very unlikely, as ESPN Cricinfo reported that the Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler isn't ready for red ball cricket. Arshdeep's ability to swing the ball both ways, which could favour the left-arm pacer.

India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 to Australia and also crashed out of the WTC.

Predicted India Squad For England Tour