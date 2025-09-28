Pragyan Ojha And RP Singh Included In Ajit Agarkar's Selection Committee, Ex-India Bowlers Appointed Men’s Senior Selectors

Ex-India players Pragyan Ojha and RP Singh have been appointed as national senior selection committee members. The former India players have replaced S. Sharath and Subroto Banerjee in the selection committee. The selection committee, which is being headed by Ajit Agarkar, will now include the likes of Shiv Sundar Das, Ajay Ratra, RP Singh, and Pragyan Ojha. Pragyan Ojha and RP Singh's first assignment as national selectors will be to pick India's team for the white-ball tour of Australia.

Dissecting Pragyan Ojha And RP Singh's International Careers

Pragyan Ojha and RP Singh both have been a part of many memorable Indian victories. RP Singh, in particular, was a part of the Indian team that won the 2007 T20 World Cup. Pragyan Ojha, the 39-year-old bowler, played 24 Tests, 18 ODIs, and six T20Is for India and ended up taking 144 wickets across formats. Ojha also played a total of 92 IPL games and took 89 wickets at an average of 26.2 and 7.37. Pragyan also represented domestic sides such as Hyderabad, Bengal, and Bihar and later went on to serve in the IPL Governing Council.

Rudra Pratap Singh, on the other hand, played a crucial role in India winning the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. The left-handed bowler played 24 Tests, 18 ODIs, and six T20Is for India and clinched 144 wickets across formats. Just like Pragyan Ojha, RP Singh also was a part of the IPL Governing Council. Singh represented Hyderabad, Bengal, and Bihar at the domestic level.

The BCCI's eligibility criteria stated that an applicant must have played a minimum of seven Tests, or 30 First-Class matches, or 10 ODIs and 20 First-Class games and should've retired from professional cricket at least five years earlier. Praveen Kumar, batter Amay Khurasiya, Ashish Winston Zaidi, and Shakti Singh were among other applicants.

Mithun Manhas Elected BCCI President