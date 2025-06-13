'Increased The Workload': Dinesh Karthik Opens Up On Josh Hazlewood's Preparations For WTC Final While Helping RCB Win IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their first ever Indian Premier League title during the 2025 season of the tournament. RCB were chasing their first ever IPL title as they finally got the trophy to their name. RCB secured their first ever IPL title after defeating Punjab Kings in the final of the 2025 season. One of the key players for RCB throughout the 2025 season of the IPL was Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood. The Aussie quick picked up more than 20 wickets for RCB and is currently playing the finals of the World Test Championship against South Africa.

Josh Hazlewood's Preparation For WTC Final During IPL 2025

As the World Test Championship final is underway, the Australian pace attack have been at the top of their game against South Africa. As the WTC final is entering it's final stages, RCB batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik opened up on the Aussie's preparations for the WTC Final while also balancing his Indian Premier League duties.

"Josh Hazlewood was the walking example of what professional is in the sport - in the first few weeks he was just preparing for T20 cricket but in the last 2 weeks, when he came back, he had one eye on IPL but in practice he slowly increased the workload with 6 overs, 8 overs, 12 overs - that in the heat of India was phenomenal," said Dinesh Karthik who was doing commentary on the second day of the WTC final between South Africa and Australia.

Australia Looking In Control During WTC Final

The Australian cricket team look to be in control during the WTC Final as Australia have taken a 218 run lead in the final of the tournament. The stars in the match from both sides have been fast bowlers with Australia currently leading the charge.