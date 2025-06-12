Morne Morkel Answers Questions Around Jasprit Bumrah's Fitness, Drops Big Update On Star Pacer Ahead Of IND vs ENG Test Series

Updated 12 June 2025 at 13:14 IST
IND vs ENG: The India vs England Test series that starts after the culmination of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final will be watched very closely by the global cricketing fraternity. Shubman Gill-led young Indian Test team will have to get the better of a dominant and aggressive English Test team in order to start their WTC 2027 campaign on a high.
In order to succeed in England, the Indian bowlers will have to step up, and there is no other way. India have experienced pacers such as Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah in their ranks, and both of them have a fair amount of experience of bowling in England. The Indian team will have to rely a lot on Bumrah and Siraj's pair if they are to leave any impact on the IND vs ENG Test series.
Jasprit Bumrah and injuries, this is something that has always bothered cricket fans and experts. The star pacer holds the key to India's chances of winning the series in England, but there are a lot of concerns around how his body will hold up. While announcing the team for England, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that Jasprit Bumrah might not play all the Test matches in England, owing to workload management. Much ahead of the India vs England series, Morne Morkel shared a big update about the star pacer's readiness for the series.
'Bumrah knows how to get himself ready, he knows how to prepare. I was blown away to see the energy on the ball the last three days. That's very exciting to see. I'm happy his body is in good shape at the moment. We'll manage him with that. We'll be smart with him because he's obviously key for us, but in terms of the first three net sessions, lot to be excited watching him bowl with the Dukes ball,' said Morkel, as quoted by Cricbuzz.
The young Indian team, under the careful supervision of Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, has been grinding hard at the Kent County Club. The players who are just fresh out of the IPL have been fine-tuning their red ball playing skills. The India vs England series starts on June 20, 2025.
