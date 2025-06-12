Test Cricket Should be Reduced to 4 Days? Aakash Chopra Controversial Question After 14 Wickets Fall on Day 1 of ICC WTC 2025 Final

WTC 2025 Final: The opening day of the much-awaited ICC World Test Championship saw 14 wickets fall at Lord's in London. While Australia were all out, losing all 10 wickets - South Africa lost four wickets. With so many wickets falling on Day 1, there are high chances that the summit clash may not last all five days. That is the reason why former India cricketer Aakash Chopra wants Test matches to be reduced to a four-day affair.

'Don't think this Test match will last five days'

"I have a question. Should Test matches be reduced to four days? I don't think this Test match will last five days. So why shouldn't Test matches be reduced to four days? I will share some numbers with you," he said on his YouTube channel.

"The matches usually end in three to three-and-a-half days. That is also not my biggest point because the matches that go into the fifth day are thriller types. However, they are two or maybe three in a year, and the entire Twitter (X) verse gets excited on that day, saying that's why the matches should be played over five days," he added.

SA vs AUS - AS IT STANDS

South Africa won the toss and on an overcast day in London, opted to bowl first. Kagiso Rabada got SA off to a dream start as he removed Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green in quick succession.

Eventually, he ended picking five wickets to bundle Australia out for 212 runs. Beau Webster top-scored for Australia with 72 off 92 balls.