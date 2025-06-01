Dinesh Karthik Positions Virat Kohli Alongside Sporting Greats Novak Djoković And Late Kobe Bryant: 'He Worked Hard On Things Not Seen'

Former Team India cricketer and RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik has nothing but praise for Virat Kohli. He acknowledged his work ethic, which has made him one of the top performers and the face of cricket and has been delivering big knocks for Bengaluru lately. DK also correlated his principles with two of the biggest names in the realm of sports, Novak Djokovic and the Late Kobe Bryant.

Dinesh Karthik Compares Virat Kohli With Sporting Greats

Virat Kohli has been one of the most prominent athletes in India. While his stardom is unmatched, the amount of work he has put in remains unmatched. The Indian cricketer emerges as one of the finest cricketers of this generation. Kohli has reached international stardom, just like Lionel Messi and Roger Federer, among others. Dinesh Karthik made striking comparisons of Virat with two of the biggest names in sports. He also highlighted the relentless dedication he has put on to refine his skills.

"Virat Kohli is one of the most pristine greats of the game. And I use the word pristine purely because of his work ethics. I think he would be right up there with Kobe Bryant of the world, with Novak Djokovic.

"And I say that purely because of the amount of time he puts in prep. I think he has worked so hard on things that are not seen on the screen, is what makes him such a pure, unfiltered, unadulterated, high-quality performer. And that's what he has been doing for RCB for quite some time now," Dinesh Karthik said in a video shared by RCB on YouTube.

Kohli Had A Spectacular Campaign In IPL 2025

Throughout the Indian Premier League 2025 season, Virat Kohli has stood out with his performance for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The Indian Cricket phenom has scored 614 runs and has scored eight half-centuries. While a ton has remained elusive, he has pulled off an unbeaten 73 as his best score in the tournament.

Kohli has scored eight half-centuries and has an average of 55.81 and a strike rate of 146. After countless efforts, the RCB men's side has managed to secure themselves another chance to win the IPL and add a title to their dusty trophyless cabinet.