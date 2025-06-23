'Not The First Time': Dinesh Karthik Rubs 'Salt' Into Mohammed Siraj's Wounds With Infamous RCB Dig During IND vs ENG 1st Test

IND vs ENG 1st Test: England has started the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy on a high, and it was always expected out of them, considering the fact that they are the hosts. India did bat their hearts out on the opening day of the series and scared the hosts a bit, but England fought their way back into the game. As things stand now, the series will be decided on which team bats better in the series.

Dinesh Karthik Takes Playful Dig at Mohammed Siraj

The old demons have come out of the closet to haunt Team India. After the start of Gautam Gambhir's tenure as the head coach of India, the team has struggled in the longest format of the game, losing six out of their last ten Test matches. The likes of Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rishabh Pant did score centuries on the opening day, but as soon as India started to bowl, things went completely haywire.

Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, no other Indian bowler rose up to the challenge, and he was left all alone to battle things out. Bumrah's bowling partner Mohammed Siraj did show signs of brilliance, but it was too late by that time. Siraj, who likes to have a chat with the opposition batters, tried to do the same with Harry Brook, who launched an all-out attack on the Indian pacers.

ALSO READ | Sunil Gavaskar Indirectly Downplays James Anderson's Achievements While Making Special Request To The ECB

Dinesh Karthik, who was on the broadcast, recalled Siraj being involved in a similar kind of incident with RCB batter Phil Salt while playing the IPL. "It's not the first time that someone from North England has taken on Siraj. I've seen Phil Salt do it as well," said Karthik.

ALSO READ | Fans Hit Back At Barmy Army For Labelling Joe Root And Harry Brook As The Two Best Test Batsmen In The World

The Saga of the Unusual Test Match