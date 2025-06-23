'One Failed And One Absconded': Fans Hit Back At Barmy Army For Labelling Joe Root And Harry Brook As The Two Best Test Batsmen In The World

IND vs ENG 1st Test: England has always been considered one of the toughest places to play cricket, and rightfully so. It is not just the conditions that make things tougher for visitors, but the English media and fans also rally behind their players. The Barmy Army has been a mainstay during England's matches for the last few decades now, and sometimes they do provoke the opposition and their fans.

Barmy Army Trolled for Joe Root and Harry Brook Post

Joe Root is an English stalwart, and his numbers in Test cricket are something that other players will be envious of. From 154 Test matches, Root has scored 13,034 runs at an average of 50.72. The former English captain has 36 Test centuries to his name, and many believe that he might be in the reckoning to break Sachin Tendulkar's Test record of 51 hundreds.

Harry Brook, on the other hand, has taken massive strides in international cricket over the last few years, and he is being looked at as a three-format player. In the first Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Brook missed his century by just one run, but his explosive batting did put England in the driver's seat.

The 'Barmy Army' recently shared a picture on their X (formerly known as Twitter) account featuring Root and Brook with a caption “The two best Test batsmen in the world. If you don’t believe us, check the rankings.”

Here's How Netizens Reacted to Barmy Army's Tweet

India Look to Regain Control in the First Test

The first three days of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series have been eye-opening for the Indian team. India did dominate the proceedings on the first day of the Test match, but since then, everything has gone in England's favor.

India does have a lot to blame themselves for their lackluster bowling and sloppy fielding. The first Test match of the series is in England's favor as of now, and India will have to fight their way back if they want to gain control of the match.