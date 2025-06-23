'Nowhere Near As Good': Sunil Gavaskar Indirectly Downplays James Anderson's Achievements While Making Special Request To The ECB

IND vs ENG, 1st Test: The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has gotten off to a great start, with both the hosts and visitors trying to outplay each other in the first three days of this five-match Test series. India had started the series with a dominant and gritty display of Test match batting on the first day, but things soon went downhill, with England storming back into the game and displaying what 'Bazball' truly stands for.

Sunil Gavaskar Expresses Reservations With Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

The rebranding of the Pataudi Trophy to the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has caused a big stir lately. The trophy, which was named after Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and was awarded to the winners of the Test series between England and India, was rebranded before the start of the IND vs ENG series. Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his concerns regarding the trophy being called the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, but he has now expressed his concerns even further by saying that Tendulkar's name should have come first, as his contribution towards the game is immeasurable.

"Anderson is third in the list of wicket-takers in Test cricket, and his record is nowhere as good as Tendulkar's in one-day cricket. Jimmy Anderson was a terrific bowler, but mainly in English conditions, and his record away is nowhere near as good as Tendulkar’s is," said the former India captain and player. Sunny G also requested all the Indian cricket lovers, including the Indian media, to refer to the silverware as the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy.

Controversial Trophy Takes Thunder Away From Action on 22 Yards