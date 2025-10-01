Disappointment For R Ashwin! Star Spinner Remains Unsold In ILT20 Auction

Ravichandran Ashwin has not been picked by any side at the ILT20 auction in Dubai on Wednesday, October 1. The Indian spinner, who recently signed up for Big Bash League side Sydney Thunder, registered himself for the ILT20 auction and set a base price of USD 120,000, the highest category.

R Ashwin Goes Unsold AT ILT20 Auction

However, teams will have a chance to pick up from the unsold players in another round, and the former CSK spinner might have another opportunity as it stands. An IPL veteran, Ashwin was involved in more than 200 matches in the cash-rich league, having made his debut for CSK back in 2009.

Alongside Ashwin, England's James Anderson and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan also remained unsold at the auction. Jason Roy and Temba Bavuma have also failed to attract any buyers at the ILT20 auction.

R Ashwin To Feature In Big Bash League

Ashwin retired from international cricket in December last year and hung up his boots from IPL in August. The 39-year-old was picked up by CSK at the IPL 2025 mega auction, but failed to live up to expectations.

Ashwin also became the first male Indian player to feature in the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League. Ashwin signed up with the Sydney Thunder for the BBL and will try to replicate his mastery in Australia's premier T20 tournament for the first time.