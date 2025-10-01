Kuldeep Yadav Likely To Be Rested Against West Indies? Shubman Gill Provides Subtle Hint On Team Combination For Series Opener

After conquering the Asia Cup in Dubai, the focus will now shift to red-ball cricket. Shubman Gill will lead India against the West Indies in the Test series opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium starting on October 2.

Gill had a brilliant start to his Test captaincy, leading India to a 2-2 draw against England. Following the 3-0 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand in the last World Test Championship cycle, the home side is expected to take one step at a time.

Shubman Gill Provides Selection Hint Ahead Of Series Opener

The Ahmedabad green top surface is likely to assist the fast bowlers, and Gill hinted they might field an extra seamer, which might block the path of Kuldeep Yadav. He said at the press conference, "You will get to know the combination tomorrow. Given how the weather and conditions are, we are tempted to have a third seaming option but we will take a call tomorrow."

Shubman also pointed out that their preference will be to play on a pitch which will help the batters and bowlers simultaneously.

“But having said that, I think any challenge for any team that comes to India, they know that the challenge is going to be spin and reverse swing. So keeping these challenges in mind, we would be looking to play on wickets that offer both to the batsmen and to the bowlers.”

Huge Kuldeep Yadav Conundrum For India

A change in the strategy could prompt India to field two spinners. Ravindra Jadeja, being the vice captain, should be an automatic choice, while Washington Sundar's trickery with the bat should pave the way for him ahead of Kuldeep.