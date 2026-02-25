Rinku Singh Returning To India Camp For Super 8 Tie vs Zimbabwe After Family Emergency

Rinku Singh plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka | Image: AP

India batter Rinku Singh would rejoin the Indian cricket camp in Chennai ahead of their scheduled Super 8 fixture against Zimbabwe.

Rinku Singh was a notable absentee from India's mandatory training session on Tuesday evening at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Men in Blue underwent an extensive four-hour training session in Chennai.

Reports had stated that the left-handed batter had left the Indian camp because of a family emergency.

Sitanshu Kotak Provides A Key Rinku Singh Update

At the pre-match press conference, Sitanshu Kotak confirmed that Rinku Singh returned home because of a family emergency, as his father was not well. But the left-handed batter would be back by this evening and rejoin the camp ahead of the Super 8 tie against Zimbabwe, making him available for selection.

"Rinku, his father wasn't well, so he went back, and I think he is coming back today evening. So hopefully he will be back today evening," Sitanshu Kotak said on the eve of India's Super 8 fixture against Zimbabwe.

Rinku Singh hasn't had a big break in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far. In the five matches he has played for Team India so far, the left-handed batter scored just 24 runs.

The upcoming clash could be the ideal moment for the southpaw batter to return to form ahead of their much-awaited Super 8 fixture.

India Coach Opens Up On Team's Batting Woes

Sitanshu Kotak further emphasised that Team India's batting has been generally strong, while also noting some rare failures. He also cautioned against overanalysing individual failures, noting that it could add unwanted pressure on the batters.

"See all the bilaterals and all, batting was really clicking well. I think in this World Cup also, the last game was a little concerning because, in like a year and a half roughly, a couple of times only we got less than 150. So I am not really looking at how many times somebody failed or how, because then we start putting pressure on the way they bat," Sitanshu Kotak added.