Ranji Trophy Final: Peak Drama Ensues As J&K Reinforces Stand Over Karnataka In Day Two At Hubli

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India]: First-time finalists Jammu and Kashmir were in a commanding position against eight-time champions Karnataka at stumps on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

On the second day, captain Paras Dogra, Kanhaiya Wadhawan and Sahil Lotra struck half-centuries to build on Jammu and Kashmir's solid base. When bad light forced umpires to call stumps with more than an hour's play remaining - including an unused extra half hour - Jammu and Kashmir had moved to 527 for 6 in 156 overs.

The team slipped from their overnight 282/2 to 307/4 inside the first hour.

The first session of the second day was full of drama. J-K captain Paras Dogra appeared to lose his composure and "headbutted" a Karnataka fielder.

The incident unfolded in the 101st over of J-K's innings, as Dogra and Kanhaiya Wadhawan were consolidating a steady partnership. Following an edge from a delivery by Prasidh Krishna that went for four, Dogra exchanged words with substitute fielder KV Aneesh at forward short leg.

Moments later, Dogra charged at Aneesh and made contact with his helmet, prompting immediate intervention from Karnataka player Mayank Agarwal. Aneesh reportedly had been engaging in sledging, which is believed to have triggered Dogra's reaction. Umpires swiftly stepped in to control the situation. While Dogra offered an apology soon after, Aneesh rejected it outright.

KL Rahul and Agarwal, fielding nearby, joined in with exchanges directed at Dogra.

Dogra was earlier retired hurt on the opening day after being struck on the glove by a rising bouncer from pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak.

The Jammu and Kashmir batters continued to put pressure on Karnataka bowlers as they reached 380/4 at Lunch.

The second session started with Kanhaiya Wadhawan scoring his half-century. During the 131st over, Shikhar Shetty removed Kanhaiya for 70 runs. Skipper Dogra made his half-century during the 133rd over as his side reached a commanding position.

Jammu and Kashmir crossed the 450-run mark in 137th over. During the 143rd over, Shreyas Gopal dismissed Dogra for 70 runs.

Jammu and Kashmir reached 478/6 after the end of the second session.

The third session started with Sahil Lotra completing his half-century. However, due to bad light, umpires called stumps on Day 2 as Jammu and Kashmir were 527/6.