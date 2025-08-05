Divide In Team India Over Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi GOAT Debate? ICC Shares Throwback Video Featuring Kuldeep Yadav And Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj became a cult hero at the Oval after he inspired India to stage a brilliant fightback against England at the Oval. India were staring at a certain defeat as only 35 runs were needed on the 55th day. But Siraj brought out magic from his sleeves as India restored parity in the five-match Test series with a 6 run win in the 5th Test match.

Mohammed Siraj Revealed His Cristiano Ronaldo Influence

Siraj bowled the most number of overs in the Test series and didn't show any signs of fatigue or tiredness as he delivered when it mattered the most. Siraj celebrated Gus Atkinson's wicket with his traditional Cristiano Ronaldo celebration as he jumped in the air imitating the Al-Nassr star.

ICC shared a throwback video from the T20 World Cup where Siraj shared his admiration for the former Manchester United forward. “I only do the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration when I only do the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration when I get someone bowled, not for a catch of LBW. I do the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration because I like him and admire him because of his work ethic, the routine he follows and the way he performs consistently. he always has a never give-up attitude , his fitness and recovery, I like that kind of attitude.”

Kuldeep Yadav then asked Siraj, “But you didn't answer my question about his comparison with Lionel Messi.” Siraj replied, “Obviously Ronaldo is the best, G.O.A.T.”

Mohammed Siraj Had The Last Laugh In Final Day Drama At Oval

England entered the final day as bad light and a fresh spell of rain forced an early call off on the 4th day. India's chances were curtailed as two quick boundaries put the home side in command. But Siraj removed Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton in a span of a few balls, and Prasidh Krishna piled more pressure by getting the prized wicket of Josh Tongue.