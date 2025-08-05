Shubman Gill Inspires KL Rahul And Other Team India Members to Bizarre Celebration After Series-Leveling Win at Oval; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

India vs England: It was euphoric, the scenes at the Oval, after Shubman Gill and his team managed to edge England by six runs in a Test match that went right down to the wire. The tension was high and that was evident given the position of the series and the match. But, after the Team won - captain Gill inspired the players to break into a bizarre celebration style. It is hard to understand what it meant or for whom did it mean. Gill and the rest were doing a forward defense.

The clip surfaced on social space where all the Indian players are happy celebrating the win in an unique fashion. Here is the viral clip.

Meanwhile, Gill was also awarded the Player of the series for his ominous display of batsmanship. Gill amassed 754 runs during the series, breaking multiple records. He also scored 269, which is his highest Test score as well. He hit 269 during the second Test at Birmingham.

"Yeah, we were pretty confident. You know, even yesterday, we knew that they are a little bit under pressure. We just wanted to make sure that they're feeling the pressure throughout. You know pressure makes everyone do things that they don't want to and we just wanted to make sure that they're feeling the pressure throughout the 37 runs that they scored," Gill said at the post-match presentation.

Gill Grows as Captain

A series of such magnitude and quality is bound to help Gill grow as a captain. He was tested throughout the series, he was also criticised at times - but, eventually he has answered his critics in the best possible way.