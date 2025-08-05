WATCH: Md. Siraj Gets Huge Round Of Applause From His Teammates As He Walks Back To Them After Being Felicitated With The Player Of The Match Medal

IND vs ENG: The Shubman Gill-led young Indian team painted The Oval blue on August 5, 2028. In a match that was not meant to be for the faint-hearted, India defeated England by six runs in the final Test match of the recently culminated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The series ended in a 2-2 draw, and India are now ahead of England in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 standings.

Mohammed Siraj Receives Huge Applause From His Teammates

Workload and Mohammed Siraj, they do not go hand-in-hand. The star Indian pacer played all the five Test matches of the series and bowled over 1,000 deliveries. The speedster played 5 matches, bowled 185.3 overs, and clinched a total of 23 wickets in the series. Coming into the last day, England needed 35 runs and India needed just four wickets to win the fifth day, and the rest is history.

Siraj bowled the fastest over of his spell on the final day of the Oval Test. He dismissed the likes of Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, and Gus Atkinson. Siraj claimed a fifer and earned a famous victory for India at The Oval. The Indian spearhead was felicitated with the Player of the Match award for his heroics.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on their social media platforms that shows the members of the Indian team giving a huge round of applause to the pacer.

