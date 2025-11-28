'Emotional Coach is Not Good': AB De Villiers Gives Verdict on Gautam Gambhir After India's Humiliating Whitewash vs South Africa

Ind vs SA: India coach Gautam Gambhir is facing massive backlash after the team's woeful show against South Africa in the two-match Test series. Amid all the criticism, former South African legend AB De Villiers has passed his verdict on Gambhir. He has seen Gambhir from close quarters during his playing days and hence is in a good position to analyse. As per ABD, Gambhir is an emotional person and an emotional coach may not be ideal. On the contrary, he also said there is no right and wrong.

‘Emotional coach is not a good thing’

"Speaking on behalf of the Indian side, it’s really difficult. I don’t know what GG is like when it comes to leadership. I’ve known him as an emotional player and if that is the case in the change room, generally an emotional coach is not a good thing to have. But it’s not to say he’s that kind of a coach and the kind of leader behind the scenes. There’s no right and wrong. Some players will feel comfortable with a former player. Some players will be comfortable with a coach that’s never played the game before but he’s got a lot of years of experience of coaching the game," he said this while speaking with Ravichandran Ashwin.

ABD also lavished praise on South African coach Shukri Conrad. He credited him for bringing a sense of calm in the dressing-room.

Will India Start Favourites in ODIs?

Hosts India may start slight favourites thanks to the addition of stalwarts Rohit and Virat Kohli. What also works to their advantage is the knowhow of the conditions. The experience they would bring to the table would be indispensable and that would probably give them that slight advantage against a formidable South African side.