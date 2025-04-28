Does Rajasthan Royals Still Have Chance To Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs After Win Over Gujarat Titans? Scenario Explained

IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals (RR) clinched a dominating eight-wicket triumph over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Monday, April 28th.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 101-run knock from 38 balls at a strike rate of 265.79. The youngster hammered 7 fours and 11 sixes during his time on the crease. The 14-year-old etched his name on the record book with his blitz knock. Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest batter in T20 to slam a hundred.

The Rajasthan Royals batter also hammered the second-fastest hundred in IPL history. His 35-ball century helped him leapfrog Yusuf Pathan's feat and secure the second place on the chart. Only Chris Gayle stands ahead of him on the chart with a 30-ball ton in the cash-rich tournament.

In the first inning, Shubman Gill (84) and Jos Buttler (50) displayed a stunning performance and propelled the visitors to 209/4. Sai Sudharsan (39) and Washington Sundar's (13) cameos also helped the Titans in the first twenty overs.

Maheesh Theekshana led the Rajasthan Royals bowling attack with his two-wicket haul in his four-over spell and gave 35 runs at an economy rate of 8.80.

During the run chase, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 101-run knock from 38 balls made it easier for the hosts. In the end, Yashasvi Jaiswal (70*) and Riyan Parag (32*) stayed unbeaten and powered the eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in Jaipur.

It was a sloppy performance from the Gujarat Titans' bowling attack. Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna were the only wicket-takers for the Titans against the Royals.

Does Rajasthan Royals Have Chance To Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs

After the Royals' win over the Gujarat Titans, people started to speculate whether they can still qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Yes, they can, but they also need to depend on the other team's results.

Rajasthan Royals hold eighth place on the IPL 2025 standings with six points and have a net run rate of -0.349. RR have four more matches left in the tournament, which they have to win, that too by big margins, which can help them to have a better net run rate. Apart from winning rest of their remainder four matches of the tournament, the Royals also need to rely on other teams' results and net run rate.

RR Will Take On MI In Their Next IPL 2025 Match