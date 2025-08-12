Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Said Goodbye to The Wrong Format? Aakash Chopra Makes Valid Point Amid ODI Retirement Rumours

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have already retired from Tests and T20Is. They called it a day from the shortest format after India won the 2024 T20 World Cup and then just ahead of the England tour - they retired from Test cricket. Now, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has made a very valid point. He reckons the two stalwarts retired from the ‘wrong format’. As per Chopra, the star duo should have retired from ODIs and continued playing Test cricket.

‘They have said goodbye to the wrong format’

"The truth is that they have said goodbye to the wrong format. They had left T20Is after winning the T20 World Cup, but the story might have been different had they continued to play Tests and said goodbye to ODIs. India played only six ODIs in 12 months before the Champions Trophy," Chopra said.

"There is a possibility that you might play only six Tests in a year, but even if it's only six Tests, it's 30 days of cricket. If only six ODIs are played, it's just six days of cricket over a period of time. It will be more than 100 days from your last IPL match to the next ODI you will play. You are not playing at all. You are not practicing at all," he added.

Will RoKo Feature in 2027 ODI WC?

They want to feature in the ODI WC, but will that be possible, will they be able to keep themselves fit? So many questions as some experts are also questioning that.