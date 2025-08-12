'Simply Not Invited?' Sunil Gavaskar Slams ECB; Breaks Silence on Sachin Tendulkar-James Anderson's Controversial Absence From Trophy Presentation

Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy: On the final day at the Oval, after India had won and the series was levelled - it was surprising to see Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson not there to give the trophy named after them to the two captains. Days after the series is over, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has given his two cents on the controversy. As per Gavaskar, the two legends were present and hence he is surprised over the move.

‘One would have expected both to be present’

“This was the first-ever series named after Sachin Tendulkar and Jimmy Anderson, two of cricket’s greatest legends. One would have expected both to be present to give the trophy to the two captains, especially since the series ended in a draw,” he said.

“To the best of one’s knowledge, both were in England at the time. So, were they simply not invited? Or was this similar to what happened in Australia earlier this year, when only Allan Border was asked to present the Border-Gavaskar Trophy because Australia had won the series? Since this England series was drawn, perhaps neither was asked to attend the presentation,” he added.

Siraj Emerges India's Oval Hero

For India, Mohammed Siraj turned out to be the main man on the final day. He picked up nine wickets in the match and was awarded the Player of the Match. Siraj bundled out the tail when things got really tight.