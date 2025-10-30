'Don't Know How...': Dinesh Karthik Questions ICC After Rohit Sharma Dethrones Shubman Gill in Latest ODI Rankings

ICC ODI Rankings: After a couple of solid knocks in Australia in the three-match ODI series, Rohit Sharma dethroned Shubman Gill as the No. 1 ODI batter in the world as per the latest ICC rankings. Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik sounded puzzled over the latest rankings and hence questioned the International Cricket Council over the system they have for it. Karthik recalled Rohit smashing five centuries in the ODI World Cup in 2019 and yet not attaining the numero uno spot.

Rohit was under immense pressure even before the series against Australia started as there were question marks over his fitness and form. To make things worse, he did not start well in the series, scoring eight in the Perth ODI. But then, he turned it around at Adelaide and then signed off with an unbeaten century at the iconic SCG.

‘Don’t know how the rankings work’

“I am surprised that in 2019, he was somewhere in the top.” Karthik said during a discussion on Cricbuzz. “Five hundreds, he got five hundreds," Karthik said while on a Cricbuzz panel.

“To be honest, I don’t know how the rankings work. There must be a method that I am not aware of. But just the way he batted, he was poetry in motion," he added.

What Next For Rohit?

He would next be seen in the three-match ODI series against South Africa that takes place at home.