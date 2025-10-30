WATCH | 'Thodi Der Dande pe Daalo': Rishabh Pant's Tip to Bowler Caught on Stump Mic

Ind-A vs SA-A: Rishabh Pant is back and so is is drama from behind the stumps! Pant, who is making a comeback to cricket after picking up an injury in India tour of England, is currently leading the ‘A’ side in the first unofficial Test against South Africa-A in Bengaluru. Pant, who is known for getting into a banter from behind the stumps, was getting very talkative during the game.

In one of the overs from Tanush Kotian, he was heard explaining the bowler where should he bowl. Pant was heard asking the bowler to keep it on the stumps and then wait and see what happens. He was speaking in Hindi and now the clip is going viral.

Meanwhile, Pant knows that the spotlight would be on him to see if he has fully recovered or not. As of now, he seems to be doing well.

Pant Dons Kohli's No. 18

Even before the first ball was bowled, Pant was trending. He was trending not because he was making a much-awaited comeback, but because he was donning the No. 18 jersey. His act reminded fans of Kohli, who retired from Test cricket just ahead of the tour of England. For the unversed, the India wicketkeeper usually wears No. 17.

Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu who has seen the cricketer from close quarters, lauded his fearless attitude, reminiscing about his match-winning performances in Australia and England. With fans and experts blessing Pant, one feels the pressure would be on him to do well and regain some confidence. His body language looks good and that is a good sign for starters.