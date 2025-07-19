'Don't Need 22 Robots': ICC Faces Backlash Over Punishing Mohammed Siraj For 'Fired up' Celebration at Lord's

England vs India: India pacer Mohammed Siraj was reprimanded during the 3rd Test at Lord's for his ‘fired-up’ celebration after dismissing Ben Duckett. Days after the Test, former English captain Nasser Hussain has slammed the International Cricket Council over it. Labelling the moment as one of the ‘highlights’ of the Test, Hussain reckoned India were right at going hard at the hosts.

‘India rightly went at them’

"One of the highlights of the Test match, the way India went at Crawley. They (England openers) started 90 seconds later than they should have! They were very street-smart in the way they slowly walked down the stairs, pretending to get lost in the long room. India rightly went at them, and that obviously fired everyone up.

“Then, Siraj was fired up. I think he's a better cricketer when he's fired up. You'd love to have Siraj on the side. I didn't think he should've been fined. He went close to the line, he was right in Duckett's face, he didn't barge (at) Duckett. If anything, Duckett went in that direction to get off the pitch. It wasn't a shoulder barge. I think it's a game of emotions, and you don't need 22 robots. I love the tension,” Hussain told Sky Sports Cricket.

Can India Bounce Back at Manchester?

Following the loss at Lord's, India will look to bounce back at Manchester. Surely it will not be easy against an in-form side like England, but what India should feel confident about is the fact that they have dominated all three Tests, unfortunately the results have not gone their way.