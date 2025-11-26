'Don't Need Most Flamboyant...': Did Gautam Gambhir Indirectly Mean Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma After Humiliating Whitewash vs South Africa?

Ind vs SA: It was embarrassing to say the least to see Team India get tamed at home by South Africa in a two-match Test series. Following the humiliating whitewash on Wednesday, coach Gautam Gambhir knew he would be asked the tough questions at the post-match press conference. While speaking about the loss and the transition phase, Gambhir seemed to indirectly have mean Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

During his PC, he categorically said that the team does not need the most ‘flamboyant and talented’ cricketers to play Test cricket. It is no secret that Rohit and Kohli retired from Test cricket recently and they were flamboyant and extremely talented.

It is widely believed that Gambhir had a role in the shock retirements of Kohli and Rohit.

Advertisement

'Don't need the most flamboyant and talented cricketers'

'You don't need the most flamboyant and talented cricketers to play Test cricket. We need tough characters with limited skills,' Gambhir said.

He also admitted that the team is in a ‘transition’ phase and also reckoned that this is how it happens. He also sounded confident that the young players would learn on the job. When reminded of the whitewash against New Zealand, Gambhir said that the Kiwis were a very experienced side.

Advertisement

“First of all, the series against New Zealand – we had a very different side," Gambhir said.

What's Next For Team India?