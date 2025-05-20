'It's In Our Control': Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene Remains Hopeful As Mumbai Indians Chase Crucial Playoff Spot

Mahela Jayawardene, head coach of the Mumbai Indians, is beaming with enthusiasm ahead of the Mumbai Indians' must-win clash against the Delhi Capitals. Owing to their six-game win streak, he expressed that the franchise was always in contention to be in the top four, and it was better to have the playoff situation in their control.

Mahela Jayawardene Dripping With Optimism Before MI's Must-Win Clash

The IPL 2025 Playoff race is all but decided, with RCB, PBKS, and GT securing three spots. One spot is currently empty, with the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals vying for fourth place. MI appears to be the clear favourite to win it all, as they have been in incredible form recently. MI Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene appeared extremely confident about their chances to secure the playoff spot, saying that they were always in contention for the postseason race.

"We were always in contention for playoffs after we had that run. For us, it's good to start the tournament (again) and play cricket, the guys have been waiting for this, training has been pretty good, and just take one game at a time.

"It's in our control, it's a great position to be here. The message from me for the boys was to make sure that we go through our routines, our processes, the way we train, the way we plan, and the way we've gone about this tournament. It's better to have it in our control than anyone else's and watch that situation, so we've played good cricket to deserve to be in that situation, and we'll go out and try and play our best game of cricket tomorrow," Mahela Jayawardene said while speaking to the media during MI's training.

Mumbai Indians Look Poised To Clinch Playoff Berth

The Mumbai Indians have been on a dominant spree before the tournament was suspended. The Hardik Pandya-led side is on a six-game win streak, and their performance has been nothing less than solid. While their start was rather rocky, they managed to turn it around with their all-around brilliance in the other half of the season.