WATCH| Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan Share Playful Banter After Dominant Win Against Namibia In T20 World Cup 2026
This was India's 10th straight win in the T20 World Cup, with the last match they lost being in Adelaide against England in 2022.
India faced Namibia in the group stage match for the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on February 12, 2026. The Men in Blue secured a dominant 93-run win against their opponents, with Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, and Varun Chakravarthy's impressive performances in the match.
Hardik Pandya smashed a 27-ball fifty against Namibia before getting dismissed at 52 and picked up two wickets in the match. Additionally, the player was also named the Man of the Match for his impactful performance in the clash against Namibia. Following the match, the BCCI posted a video on social media, where Ishan Kishan was seen handing Hardik Pandya his Man of the Match memento and sharing playful banter while accepting it.
Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya Share A Playful Banter In Recent Video
In the video, the duo could be seen in a light mood following their dominant win against Namibia in the T20 World Cup. Additionally, in the video, the players also talked about Ishan Kishan's maiden T20I century against New Zealand in the five-match T20 series last month, with Hardik apologising for taking over Ishan Kishan's celebration.
While presenting the memento, Ishan said, "What a game by Hardik Pandya, what a lovely innings, especially those two wickets later on. What do you want to say as the Man of the Match goes to you? I'm so happy for you. You took my Man of the Match away, but yeah."
Hearing the last line, Hardik burst out laughing and expressed that it felt good and that after Ishan Kishan's dismissal, he went back and informed them how the wicket was behaving, helping Pandya to adapt to the wicket. The banter continued between them as Ishan Kishan said he learned from Hardik Pandya as a kid and that it was his time to learn from Ishan.
Watch The Video Here
India Created History With Win Against Namibia
The 93-run victory in their second match of the T20 World Cup was India's biggest win in the history of the T20 World Cup, surpassing their 90-run win against England in 2012. Notably, this was the Men in Blue's 10th straight win in the T20 World Cup, with the last match they lost being in Adelaide against England in 2022.
Published By : Tiasha Sarkar
Published On: 13 February 2026 at 20:45 IST