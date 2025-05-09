sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 9th 2025, 10:41 IST

'IPL Contract Jayega Tera': Indian Fans Troll Ambati Rayudu's Call For Peace With Pakistan

Operation Sindoor 2.0: Amid rising tensions between India-Pakistan, former cricketer Ambati Rayudu is facing massive backlash over his recent tweet.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Operation Sindoor 2.0: Amid rising tensions between India-Pakistan, former cricketer Ambati Rayudu is facing massive backlash over his recent tweet. In his recent tweet after the latest IPL game between Punjab and Delhi at Dharamshala was called off on Wednesday has created a furore. 

Attempting to call for peace, Rayudu used the hallowed words of Mahatma Gandhi, “An Eye For an Eye Makes The Whole World Blind” - but it backfired and now he is facing massive backlash on social space. Most netizens reckon the time for talks, diplomacy and peace is over and it is time to retaliate. 

‘An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind’

“An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind." Let’s remember — this isn’t a call for weakness, but a reminder of wisdom," Rayudu wrote on X.

“Justice must stand firm, but never lose sight of humanity. We can love our nation fiercely and still hold compassion in our hearts.

“Patriotism and peace can walk hand in hand. 🇮🇳🕊️❤️," he concluded.

‘IPL Contract Bhi Jayega’ - Netizens React

Meanwhile, Rayudu is part of the broadcast team of the ongoing Indian Premier League. 

