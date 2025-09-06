Duleep Trophy 2025: Rajat Patidar Steers Central Zone To A Firm Lead, North Zone Under Heavy Pressure

Duleep Trophy 2025: Day three action at the Duleep Trophy semi-final has been interesting as Central Zone looks well on track, while North Zone seems to be struggling in their match. The first innings in both matches posted runs in the 400-500 runs, and it was a commanding challenge for the North and Central Zones.

With some star Indian cricketers trying to prove their worth, as others attempt to make an impact, the Duleep Trophy has been a stage to show up and show out with their respective performances.

Rajat Patidar Delivers A Firm Knock At Duleep Trophy Semifinal For Central Zone

The Central Zone resumed batting on day three at 229/2, with captain Rajat Patidar holding on with his resolute knock. He reached his half-century in 62 balls and made a fast-paced impact to take the score ahead.

While Dharmendrasinh Jadeja dismissed RCB's IPL title-winning skipper at 77, Rajat Patidar showed intent as his innings included 14 boundaries. He has had a strong start to his domestic season and intends to capitalise on it.

The Central Zone had multiple half-centurions as wicketkeeper-batter Upendra Yadav scored 87 off 181 balls, while Harsh Dubey pulled off a 93-ball 75 to keep the momentum running. The Rajat Patidar-led side wrapped up day three at 556/8 at stumps, showcasing incredible composure in the game. They are currently leading by 118 runs.

Shubham Khajuria Stays Unbeaten, But North Zone Struggles Against South

South Zone's commanding start in the Duleep Trophy semi-finals helped them score 536 by the end of their first innings. N Jagadeesan pulled off a commanding 197 to propel SOZ's numbers on the scoreboard.

For the North Zone, opener Shubham Khajuria started strong with an unbeaten 128-run knock. The South Zone bowlers managed to shake up the top order as Gurjanpreet Singh took out captain Ankit Kumar and Yash Dhull.

Ayush Badoni helped balance things up with a 57-ball 40 while Nishant Sindhu played a firm 148-ball knock, scoring 82 runs.

Despite Khajuria's commanding performance, SOZ kept the wickets coming as Gurjanpreet Singh scalped three and MD Nidheesh took a wicket.