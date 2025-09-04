Duleep Trophy 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad And N Jagadeesan Steal The Spotlight With Remarkable Knocks

The Duleep Trophy has reached a pivotal point, as the semifinal action has set up an exciting stage of domestic cricket action. With several top-tier cricketers in action, it gives them a stage to display their prowess and strengthen their case in the BCCI selectors' eyes.

Day one action at the BCCI Centre of Excellence showcased key batting prowess by Ruturaj Gaikwad from the West Zone and N Jagadeesan from the South Zone, respectively.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes Thunderous 184 Against Central Zone In Duleep Trophy

For the West Zone, Ruturaj Gailwad put up a commanding performance after the top order encountered a major collapse. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harvik Desai were dismissed early on, with the West Zone falling to just ten runs at the loss of two wickets under four overs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad stepped in with intent and put up a commanding performance, scoring 184 off 206 balls at an average of 89.32. The Indian middle-order batter scored 15 boundaries and a six to pull the West Zone out of pressure.

The CSK skipper's performance could be beneficial in the eyes of the selectors when they make a decision over India's Test squad for the upcoming West Indies Tests at home.

After Ruturaj Gaikwad lost his wicket, Shreyas Iyer stepped in but was dismissed at 25, while Shams Mulani was stumped out at 28 runs.

Tanush Kotian played an unbeaten 65, with captain Shardul Thakur providing the assist with the bat by scoring 24 runs. West Zone scored 363/6 at stumps on day one of the Duleep Trophy.

N Jagadeesan Delivers Commanding Knock While Remaining Unbeaten

For the South Zone, wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeesan delivered a stunning showcase in the other semifinal against the North Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2025. Jagadeesan stood like a titan from the get-go, as the opener pulled off an unbeaten 260-ball 148.

The 29-year-old, who recently received his maiden call-up for Team India in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, smashed 13 boundaries and two sixes with an average of 56.92.

Opener Tanmay Agarwal scored 43, while Devdutt Padikkal put up a firm 71-ball 57. Mohit Kale scored 15, while captain Mohammed Azharuddeen remained unbeaten at 11 at the end of day one.