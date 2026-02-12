'Earned The Right To...': Dinesh Karthik Endorses Star Batter's Return To Playing XI Ahead Of India's Clash Against Namibia In T20 World Cup

India will play Namibia for their next T20 World Cup Group stage match on February 12, 2026, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. While India showed early jitters in their first match against the USA, the hosts will be hoping for a cruising win against Namibia. However, ahead of the game, the hosts were hit with a couple of concerns.

Opener Abhishek Sharma could potentially miss the match against Namibia after being discharged from the hospital due to a stomach infection. Abhishek Sharma has been unwell since India's opening fixture against the USA on February 7, 2026, and his participation in the match against Namibia remains doubtful.

If Abhishek Sharma gets ruled out for the upcoming clash in Delhi, it leaves a spot open in the top order. Former wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes Sanju Samson would be the obvious suitable option for India to replace Abhishek in the top order. Notably, Sanju Samson was replaced by Ishan Kishan in India's opening fixture against USA.

Dinesh Karthik On Sanju Samson's Chances In Playing XI

Sanju Samson has been woeful in T20Is this year, with him failing to make an impact in the five-match series against New Zealand last month. This resulted in Ishan Kishan replacing him in the top order to open with Abhishek Sharma.

While talking about whether or not Sanju Samson should be picked to replace Abhishek Sharma in the fixture against Namibia, Dinesh Karthik, in an interview with Cricbuzz, expressed, "100% Sanju Samson will come in. He deserves that opening spot. He has earned the right to be part of this team, and he will definitely get an opportunity in case Abhishek Sharma is not fit."

He further added, "I really wish he does well because he is a man who has done so well in 2024 that he deserves a good opportunity. Even though the last few games haven't gone his way, he is a superstar. If he does well, that will give a happy headache, but also give a lot of happiness to Sanju Samson and all his fans who follow him. And he has got plenty of goodwill and support in the country."

India Will Travel To Colombo Next In T20 World Cup