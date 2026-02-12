Updated 12 February 2026 at 16:09 IST
Suryakumar Yadav's Clinical Form Earns Rave Praise Ahead Of Namibia Encounter In T20 World Cup 2026
Suryakumar Yadav earned massive praise following his match-winning knock against the USA on February 7.
T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will square off against Gerhard Erasmus’ Namibia in the 18th match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, February 12.
The Men in Blue head into this clash after sealing a convincing 29-run win over the United States of America (USA) in their tournament opener on Saturday, February 7.
Former Cricketer Heaps Praise On Suryakumar Yadav
Ahead of India’s upcoming fixture against Namibia, former cricketer and Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel praised Suryakumar Yadav for his match-winning knock against the USA, noting that the captain displayed maturity in challenging conditions. He highlighted how Suryakumar took time to settle before launching a calculated assault in the death overs.
“Suryakumar Yadav showed a lot of maturity in that innings against the USA because it was not your typical Wankhede surface. You had to give yourself a bit of time and make sure you were taking singles before playing the big shots. It was very evident that until the 15th over, there were not many big shots, mostly fours along the ground. That is the reason he could unleash himself after the 16th over. You could see the big sixes once he was set. On that kind of wicket, especially if you are 77 for six, you have to adapt and move to Plan B. Suryakumar Yadav executed his Plan B really well. To me, he is going to approach this World Cup in a similar manner, assessing the situation before unleashing himself,” Parthiv Patel said while speaking on JioHotstar.
Suryakumar was named Player of the Match against the USA after his scintillating knock of 84 runs off 49 balls. His innings included 10 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 171.43 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Suryakumar Yadav's Numbers In T20Is
The 35-year-old has featured in 105 T20Is, scoring 3,114 runs in 99 innings at a strike rate of 165.63 and an average of 37.97. He has registered four centuries and 25 fifties in the format for India.
