Suryakumar Yadav's Clinical Form Earns Rave Praise Ahead Of Namibia Encounter In T20 World Cup 2026

Former Cricketer Heaps Praise On Suryakumar Yadav

“Suryakumar Yadav showed a lot of maturity in that innings against the USA because it was not your typical Wankhede surface. You had to give yourself a bit of time and make sure you were taking singles before playing the big shots. It was very evident that until the 15th over, there were not many big shots, mostly fours along the ground. That is the reason he could unleash himself after the 16th over. You could see the big sixes once he was set. On that kind of wicket, especially if you are 77 for six, you have to adapt and move to Plan B. Suryakumar Yadav executed his Plan B really well. To me, he is going to approach this World Cup in a similar manner, assessing the situation before unleashing himself,” Parthiv Patel said while speaking on JioHotstar.