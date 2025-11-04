ECB Announces Updated List Of 2025-26 Centrally Contracted Players; Jacob Bethell Awarded Two-Year Deal

Jofra Archer celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Keshav Maharaj during South Africa v England - First Test - at Supersport Park in Centurion | Image: ANI Photo

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced the updated list of men's central contracts for 2025-26, on which it retained multiple mainstay players. The players would have an essential role in elevating the team's integrity and winning nature, which has taken a serious dip recently.

With key ICC events and crucial bilateral series approaching, the England Cricket Board has focused on proper depth by having emerging stars and veteran strength on the list. White-ball cricket will be vital, given that the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will take place next year in India and Sri Lanka.

England Cricket Board Updates 2025-26 Central Contracts

The ECB's contractual breakdown has 14 players with two-year central contracts. It is handed to those who are the team's established cricketers across formats.

12 players have been given annual central contracts, which last for a year. Such deals are presented to the team's fundamental members.

A total of 30 cricketers have received central contracts from the England Cricket Board, and they will play a vital role in the team's plans as they move ahead.

Barbados-born English batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell is one of the players to receive a two-year central contract from England Cricket.

Check Out The England Men's Centrally Contracted Players For 2025-26

England Two-Year Central Contracts (30 September 2027)

Jofra Archer (Sussex), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire).

England One-Year Central Contracts (30 September 2026)

Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Sonny Baker (Hampshire), Shoaib Bashir (Somerset), Zak Crawley (Kent), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Mark Wood (Durham), Luke Wood (Lancashire).

Cricketers like Sonny Baker, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton and Luke Wood are the new players who are now centrally contracted for 2025-26.

Four Cricketers Named In England's Developmental Contracts List

Four cricketers have been handed developmental contracts to build up the emerging talent within the English cricket setup. Three cricketers — Eddie Jack, Tom Lawes and Mitchell Stanley — are the ones who have received the England Development Contracts for the first time.

They will be joining Leicestershire's Josh Hull on the list of England's Development Contracts.

England Development Contracts