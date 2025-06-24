ECB May Take Disciplinary Measures Against Jofra Archer, Pacer's Test Comeback Gets Complicated

England pacer Jofra Archer may encounter some trouble ahead of his much-anticipated return to England's Test unit. The pacer has encountered some trouble while being in action in County Cricket. The English pacer flouted one of the ECB's norms after he was found wearing socks which did not match their guidelines. This comes at such a time when the Three Lions face off against India. While it would not affect the pacer's comeback, he might be reprimanded for flouting the rules.

Jofra Archer May Face ECB & County Championship's Wrath!

Jofra Archer has returned to red-ball action for Sussex for the first time since 2021. The English pacer eyes a return to the national unit and continues to push himself and improve to secure his spot in the team once again. Archer batted in the first innings, scoring 31 off 34 balls and also scalped a wicket while conceding 32. The pacer looked in good rhythm. But his socks could cause a problem for him as he gears up for his England return.

The County Championship norms imply that the players' socks should be of a specific colour, which is white or light grey. But Jofra Archer was seen wearing black socks, which goes against the rules. The pacer could receive a formal warning or a penalty, and it is yet to be seen if the board will take any action.

Shubman Gill Also Inviting Trouble After Wearing Black Socks?

Apart from Jofra Archer, Shubman Gill may face a similar penalty. The Indian skipper was spotted wearing black socks in the Headingley Test, which stands against the allowed colour code. Gill delivered a fine knock in the first innings, racing for a 147-run knock.