IND vs ENG: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett Create History At Headingley Test, England Continue To Grill Indian Bowling Attack

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India are facing Ben Stokes' England in the first Test match of the series, at Headingley in Leeds, from Friday, June 20th.

The Indian bowling attack has displayed a poor performance in the first session on Day 05 of the ongoing Headingley Test. Jasprit Bumrah and Co. have failed to pick a single wicket in the first session on Day 05.

However, the England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett have displayed a stunning performance in the game. The English openers solidified a partnership of 188 runs, which has put the Three Lions in the driver's seat.

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett Etch Name In The Record Books At Headingley

Both Duckett and Crawley have smashed a magnificent fifty to etch their name in the record books. The half-centuries between Duckett and Crawley are the first such instance where both the openers of a team have scored 50-plus runs in the fourth innings of a Headingley Test.

It was India pacer Prasidh Krishna who made the first breakthrough in the fourth innings of the ongoing Test. Prasidh removed Zak Crawley for 65 runs from 126 balls, at a strike rate of 51.59. Crawley hammered seven fours during his time on the crease.

At Lunch break on Day 05, England stood at 117/0, and needed 254 runs to win the first match of the five-game series. The Indian bowling attack needs to pick wickets in the upcoming two sessions, or else the match will slip away from the visitors' hands.

Shubman Gill Leading Team India After Rohit Sharma's Test Retirement

After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin's Test retirements, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Shubman Gill as the new red-ball captain of the Indian Cricket Team. The ongoing five-match series against England also marks India's start in the 2025-2027 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC).