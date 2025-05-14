ECB Prioritizes National Duties Over IPL, English Stalwarts Set To Miss Remainder Of 2025 Season To Prepare For West Indies Series

IPL 2025: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday, May 12th, announced that the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will resume on May 17th after being suspended for a brief period of time.

In an official statement, BCCI revealed that the remaining 17 matches of the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament will be played at six venues. However, the administrative body is yet to reveal the venues of the IPL 2025 Playoffs.

"A total of 17 matches will be played across 6 venues, starting May 17, 2025, and culminating in the final on June 3, 2025. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays," BCCI wrote in their official statement.

After the IPL 2025 was suspended for one week, many foreign players returned to their respective countries. But now, as the extravagant tournament is resuming, some players are returning to India again. However, some of the overseas players have confirmed that they won't be able to return because of national duties.

England Stalwarts To Miss Remainder Matches Of IPL 2025

According to a report from Cricbuzz, top England cricketers Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, and Sam Curran will be unable to take part in the remaining matches of the T20 tournament due to national duties.

As per the report, English cricketers like Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, and Jacob Bethell will be returning to India to complete their IPL duties.

Cricbuzz stated the former England white-ball captain will return to Ahmedabad on May 14th. Meanwhile, Will Jacks will join the Mumbai Indians squad on Thursday, May 15th. However, there has been no confirmation from Phil Salt whether he will return to take part in the IPL 2025 or not.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have confirmed to Cricbuzz about the unavailability of Jamie Overton and Sam Curran. The five-time IPL champions also have no intention to sign a replacement.

Interestingly, Jofra Archer will not be returning because of an injury, a Rajasthan Royals official revealed in the report.

"It is not a case of not being willing because we are out of reckoning for the playoffs. He is nurturing an injury, and we are prioritizing his fitness," a RR official said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

ECB Announces Squad For White-Ball Series Against West Indies

Earlier on Tuesday, May 13th, the England Cricket Board (ECB) announced their squad for their white-ball series against the West Indies. Archer, Bethell, Buttler, Jacks, and Overton have been added to the Three Lions' ODI squad against the Caribbean.