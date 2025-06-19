ECB Puts All Controversies And Reservations To Rest, Unveils The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy In The Presence Of Two Test Stalwarts | WATCH

Ahead of the First Test at Headingley, the England Cricket Board has unveiled the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Both stalwarts, James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar, graced the occasion with their presence.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will now represent all the future Test matches played on English soil. The trophy also features the images of cricket's most recognisable faces, Tendulkar and Anderson and also will have their autographs engraved.

In remembrance of the Pataudi family, the victorious captain of each series will be honoured with the Pataudi medal. James Anderson, who retired from Test cricket, expressed his delight at being honoured by the ECB. As quoted by the official ECB website, he said, “It’s a proud moment for me and my family to have this iconic series named after Sachin and myself. The rivalry between our two nations has always been something special, full of history, intensity and unforgettable moments."

Sachin Tendulkar said, Sachin Tendulkar, said: “For me, Test cricket embodies life – you give your best, and if things go wrong, it gives you another day to regroup, think, unlearn, and bounce back. It is the highest form of the game that teaches you endurance, discipline and adaptability, against all odds. I owe my foundation to Test cricket, as it has seen me grow from disappointments to triumphs, from aspirations to fulfilment."

