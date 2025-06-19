Shubman Gill Sharpens Skills Against Inswingers On Green Tracks In Preparation For Headingley Challenge vs England

Shubman Gill, the test skipper of the Indian National Cricket Team, was seen honing his skills during a team session. It is the dawn of a new era, and the Indian side is leaving no stone unturned to prepare themselves for a rigorous battle at Headingley. The new Indian Test captain is putting the efforts to counter the inswingers on the green tracks at the Yorkshire Cricket Ground.

Shubman Gill Tests Himself Against Inswingers Before Headingley Test

The Indian Cricket Team will kick off their World Test Championship 2025-27 Cycle with an away series against the Ben Stokes-led England. The challenging weather conditions and the English side's grit will test the visiting side, which would be led by the 25-year-old Shubman Gill.

Before the series opener match at Headingley, the newly minted Indian skipper is testing himself as he took up a rigorous batting session at Leeds.

Shubman Gill challenged himself during Team India's practice session leading up to the Headingley Test against England. In a video shared by Star Sports, the Indian skipper faced off deliveries in what looked like inswingers on greener tracks. The delivery could be seen moving inside, and Shubman was preparing himself for a rigorous battle.

Further in the video, Shubman Gill was also seen having an animated chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir. The Indian skipper continued with his practice against inswinger deliveries, something which the English pace attack could employ to their advantage.

Shubman Gill Is India's New Number 4 Test Batter

Shubman Gill will embark on a new role in India's red-ball unit as its newly minted skipper. Apart from that, the batter is also expected to take up a prestigious role in Team India's batting order. At the pre-match press conference, vice-captain Rishabh Pant revealed that Gill would take up the number four spot in batting.

The number four batting spot has been significant for Team India over the years as it has been held by some of India's all-time red-ball greats. Virat Kohli held the spot until his retirement, and Sachin Tendulkar was the man who held the spot before him.