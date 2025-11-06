Narendra Modi Stadium Likely To Host 2026 T20 World Cup Final, Five Other Venues Shortlisted For Tournament: Reports

Fans cheer during the Final of the Indian Premier League 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad | Image: ANI

The Narendra Modi Stadium is likely to host the 2026 T20 World Cup final, as per reports. Both India and Sri Lanka are scheduled to host the next edition of the T20 World Cup jointly.

Narendra Modi Stadium Likely To Host 2026 T20 World Cup Final

India last hosted the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup on home soil, and the Narendra Modi Stadium was the venue for the summit clash between India and Australia. As per the Indian Express, a meeting between the BCCI officials was held, and it was decided that matches will be held at five venues. Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai are expected to host matches, while three stadiums in Sri Lanka could host matches, as per the report. Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, Indore and Navi Mumbai cannot be considered as venues as they already hosted matches in the ICC Women's World Cup.

India And Pakistan Likely To Play In Colombo

ICC conveyed to BCCI that if Sri Lanka made it to the last four, the semifinal will be played in Colombo. The match between India and Pakistan will be held in Colombo, and if the latter makes it to the final, the match will not be held in India as per the previous agreement during the ICC Champions Trophy this year.

India are the defending champions and defeated South Africa to lift their second T20 World Cup title last year. 20 teams will participate in the T20 World Cup, and they will be placed into four different groups of five teams each and the best two teams from each group will advance to the Super Eight.

Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was replaced by the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai after the Karnataka State Cricket Association failed to secure necessary permission following the tragic Stampede during RCB's trophy parade earlier this year.