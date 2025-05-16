Eden Gardens or Narendra Modi Stadium? CAB Unhappy With BCCI's Stance Over IPL 2025 Final Venue, Calls it 'Unfair'

IPL 2025 Final: It is yet to be confirmed where will the IPL 2025 final happen. Initially, Eden Gardens in Kolkata was the venue, but now multiple reports claim that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) wants to move it out of the city because there are forecasts of rain. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has taken offense to it and are now stating that it is impossible to predict the weather for June 3 - the revised date of the summit clash.

Reportedly, the CAB has submitted reports from the Regional, as well as India Meteorological Department (IMD) to BCCI, saying that it is impossible to predict weather conditions for June 3, as per Rev Sportz.

CAB is of the opinion as per the report is that moving the summit clash out of the city based on weather predictions is unfair.

‘We remain confident’ - CAB

"We remain confident that things will work out because we have done a very good job in organising everything. Also, you can't predict weather patterns so early, and we have submitted all official documents to this effect," the report said.

KKR in 2025

It has been a season to forget for the Knight Riders, who are currently sixth in the points table with five wins in 12 games. For KKR, making the playoff seems like a distant dream now.

The side have not looked or played like defending champions this year. They would surely have a lot of thinking to do as an unit once the season comes to an end.