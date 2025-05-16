Republic World
  • Not India-Pakistan Tensions; Here is Why RCB-KKR IPL 2025 Resumption Match in Bengaluru Could Get Cancelled Due to Rain

Updated May 16th 2025, 10:01 IST

Not India-Pakistan Tensions; Here is Why RCB-KKR IPL 2025 Resumption Match in Bengaluru Could Get Cancelled Due to Rain

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2025: The now-suspended IPL 2025 is set to resume from May 17, but the first game after resumption between RCB-KKR may get cancelled and India-Pakistan tension is not the reason for it.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
RCB vs KKR May Get Cancelled
RCB vs KKR May Get Cancelled | Image: IPL

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2025: In what would come as a dampening piece of news for IPL fans, the first match after resumption between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday (May 17) may get cancelled. The players have started training at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy, but sporadically. The reason for the cancellation may not be the tensions between India-Pakistan, instead - it is the Bengaluru weather. 

The city has been getting incessant rain for the past few days and the forecast for Saturday is not too impressive. 

Bengaluru Weather For Saturday

There are forecasts of 75 per cent chance of rain, which is certainly not what anyone would want. What makes it worse is that the humidity is also on the high side, in excess of 80 - 83 to be precise. In fact, things are so bad that rain has been forecasted throughout the week. The drainage system at the M. Chinnaswamy is good and that at the moment seems to be the only silver lining. On Thursday, the RCB players were also spotted having a lot of fun in the rain at the Chinnaswamy. 

RCB vs KKR

The home side would start overwhelming favourites, but again - at home, they have not been at their best. While they would like to correct that, Kolkata would realise they need a big win to keep their hopes of a playoff alive. With both sides packed with big names, the game promises to be nothing short of a humdinger. 

Published May 16th 2025, 09:56 IST