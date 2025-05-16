Gautam Gambhir's Stunning Move Almost Confirms Shubman Gill as India's Next Test Captain

Ind vs Eng: India tour England in a few weeks time and all the talk is around who is going to be the Test captain, now that Rohit Sharma has called it a day. While there are names of a number of contenders doing the rounds, like Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill, not to forget KL Rahul - it seems head coach Gautam Gambhir has already made up his mind.

Is Gill Confirmed?

Multiple reports confirm that Gambhir had an extended meeting with Gill in the national capital a few days back. Now, if that is the case - Gambhir has almost confirmed India's next Test captain. Gill has never led India in the longer format and hence it would be interesting to see how he copes with the pressures of being a captain of an Indian cricket team in Tests. It is also understood that Gambhir is looking for full autonomy.

Why Has Bumrah Possibly Missed Out?

It is rather simple why Bumrah, who would have been the number one choice once Rohit Sharma retired, has missed out. Bumrah is prone to injuries as a fast bowler and Gambhir does not want that. With Bumrah, he does not have a lot of cricket left in him given his workload issues. At 31, Bumrah continues to represent India in all formats. All these factors must have been taken into account while Gambhir may have made up his mind.