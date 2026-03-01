'Eden Gardens Wicket Suits West Indies Batters': Ex-Indian Star Warns Suryakumar Yadav's India Ahead of Super 8 T20 WC 2026 Game

India vs West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite played a blinder at the Eden Gardens years back to power West Indies to the title. And today, a different West Indies side take on home favourites India at the same venue in a high-stake encounter. The winner of the Super 8 game goes through to occupy the final semi-final berth. Ahead of the game, former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary warned Suryakumar Yadav and his men to not take the opposition lightly.

‘Eden Gardens wicket suits the West Indies batters’

"This Eden Gardens wicket suits the West Indies batters, the ball comes so well onto the bat. West Indies have played many matches at the Eden Gardens. Carlos Brathwaite won them the trophy there in the past, and now he is doing commentary there as well. So, there might a good luck influence there as well. We have to be a bit careful. If there is a team that can give India a fight, it is them," Manoj Tiwary said on Cricbuzz.

The two sides have played 30 T20I games between themselves. While India have the wood over them with 19 wins, West Indies have got the better of the men in blue on nine occasions. At the T20 WC, the two teams have met four times. Here, the Windies side have the edge over the men in blue. India have defeated them only once in T20 WC's, while Windies have got the better of India on three occasions.

IND vs WI Probable XI

India Probable XI: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

