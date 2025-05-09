Operation Sindoor 2.0: Cricket Australia Keeping A Close Eye On India-Pakistan Situation, Awaits Call On IPL 2025 Amid Tensions

Operation Sindoor 2.0: Following the barbaric terror attack in the Pahalgam region of Kashmir, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor to retaliate against the Pakistani terrorists. Under Operation Sindoor, India targeted nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir via missile strikes. Following this there has been a constant conflict between India and Pakistan with the Indian Armed Forces continuing to protect the sovereignty and the people of India against Pakistan attacks which have been targeted towards civilian areas.

Cricket Australia Awaits Decision On IPL 2025

On 8th May 2025, amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings which was taking place in Dharamshala was cancelled as Pakistan tried to attack India. Following this, all the players are being moved to Delhi for their security.

With several Australian cricketers and coaches involved in IPL 2025, Cricket Australia have been keeping a close eye on the situation.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation in Pakistan and India, including obtaining regular advice and updates from the Australian Government, the PCB, BCCI and local government authorities, and maintaining communication with our players and support staff currently in the region," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

IPL 2025 To Be Postponed Or Cancelled?

Following the abandoning of the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, there are several reports coming in that IPL 2025 might be cancelled or held at a later date. As of right now, it has been confirmed that the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants will go ahead as planned.

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal has also revealed that the BCCI was waiting for official directions from the government before taking a call on whether to continue with the Indian Premier League or not.