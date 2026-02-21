Updated 21 February 2026 at 15:30 IST
Ellyse Perry Registers Iconic Milestone In Women's Cricket For Australia
Ellyse Perry became the first player to play 350 international cricket matches for Australia across formats. She achieved this feat during the third T20I match against India at Adelaide.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry became the first player to play 350 international cricket matches for Australia across formats. She achieved this feat during the third T20I match against India at Adelaide on Saturday.
The 35-year-old Perry's international career is an inspiration for all. She became the youngest player to play for Australia at the age of 16 when she made her debut against New Zealand in July 2007, despite never playing a domestic match at the senior level.
ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya In Race To Script History, India’s Bowling Trio Target R Ashwin’s T20 World Cup Milestone
She is only behind India's Harmanpreet Kaur (357) and New Zealand's Suzie Bates (355) in the list of the most capped players in women's international matches.
Advertisement
Perry has also represented Australia in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2011 and became the first woman to represent her country in World Cups of two different sports.
ALSO READ: South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad Vows To ‘Expose’ Team India In Super 8 Showdown, Eyes Weak Spots In Men in Blue Line-Up
Advertisement
Perry made headlines early in her career with her unbeaten 29 and four wickets on her T20I debut against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In the women's T20 World Cup 2010, she was Australia's leading wicket taker.
Starting her career as a pacer, Perry used to bat at no. 9 in her early days. But she worked on her batting in the coming years and managed to become a permanent no. 3 or 4 for the Australian side.
Her contribution to various successful teams at the international and domestic level across cricket's primary formats has led to winning eight world championships with Australia, eleven WNCL championships with New South Wales, two WBBL titles with the Sydney Sixers, and one WPL title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
She has made 930 runs in 14 women's Test including a double ton, with an average of 58. She has also made 4505 runs in 165 WODIs with an average of 48. In 171 WT20Is, she has made 2200 runs and has also picked 126 wickets in the shortest format. She has taken 39 wickets in Tests and 166 wickets in ODIs.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 21 February 2026 at 15:30 IST