Ellyse Perry Registers Iconic Milestone In Women's Cricket For Australia

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry became the first player to play 350 international cricket matches for Australia across formats. She achieved this feat during the third T20I match against India at Adelaide on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Perry's international career is an inspiration for all. She became the youngest player to play for Australia at the age of 16 when she made her debut against New Zealand in July 2007, despite never playing a domestic match at the senior level.

She is only behind India's Harmanpreet Kaur (357) and New Zealand's Suzie Bates (355) in the list of the most capped players in women's international matches.

Perry has also represented Australia in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2011 and became the first woman to represent her country in World Cups of two different sports.

Perry made headlines early in her career with her unbeaten 29 and four wickets on her T20I debut against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In the women's T20 World Cup 2010, she was Australia's leading wicket taker.

Starting her career as a pacer, Perry used to bat at no. 9 in her early days. But she worked on her batting in the coming years and managed to become a permanent no. 3 or 4 for the Australian side.

Her contribution to various successful teams at the international and domestic level across cricket's primary formats has led to winning eight world championships with Australia, eleven WNCL championships with New South Wales, two WBBL titles with the Sydney Sixers, and one WPL title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.