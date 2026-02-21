South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad Vows To ‘Expose’ Team India In Super 8 Showdown, Eyes Weak Spots In Men in Blue Line-Up

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will face Aiden Markram’s South Africa in the Super Eight fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22.

South Africa also topped their group, finishing first in Group D with eight points and a net run rate of +1.943. The Proteas remain unbeaten in the tournament.

South Africa Coach Sets The Tone Ahead Of Super 8 Clash

At the pre-match press conference, South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad claimed that India will be under significant pressure to secure a place in the top four, and the Proteas must capitalize on that. He expressed confidence in his team’s ability to “expose” the Men in Blue and make them “vulnerable.”

“There’s so much scrutiny, especially for a side like India. They’re going to be under a lot of pressure to make the semi-finals and obviously go on and make the finals as well. Hopefully we can expose them and make them vulnerable under that pressure,” Conrad said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The Proteas coach further added that his side will look to apply pressure from the very first ball.

“They love hitting sixes. They like putting you under pressure from the first ball, so if we can strike a few early blows with the ball and similarly withstand an early onslaught with the bat, then that will go a long way to giving us the right result,” he explained.

India Remain Unbeaten In T20 World Cup 2026

India, meanwhile, have maintained their unbeaten run in the tournament, winning all four of their matches so far. They finished at the top of Group A with eight points and an impressive net run rate of +2.500, securing their place in the Super Eight.