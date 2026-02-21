Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya In Race To Script History, India’s Bowling Trio Target R Ashwin’s T20 World Cup Milestone

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will take on Aiden Markram’s South Africa in the upcoming Super Eight match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22.

India have successfully maintained their unbeaten run in the tournament.

India's Road To Super Eight In T20 World Cup 2026

The Men in Blue began their campaign with a 29-run win over the United States of America (USA). In their second match, they registered a commanding victory against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. They then traveled to Sri Lanka to face Pakistan, where they sealed a 61-run win in a high-voltage clash against their arch-rivals. India completed the group stage with a 17-run triumph over the Netherlands, advancing to the Super Eight with four wins from four matches.

Advertisement

India topped Group A with eight points and an impressive net run rate of +2.500.

Advertisement

Bumrah, Arshdeep, Pandya Aim Ashwin's Unique Milestone

In the upcoming clash against South Africa, India’s bowling trio, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya, will be aiming to etch their names in T20 World Cup history.

Bumrah and Arshdeep both need three more wickets to surpass Ravichandran Ashwin and become India’s highest wicket-takers in the history of the tournament. Meanwhile, Pandya requires four wickets to overtake Ashwin in the charts.

Currently, former cricketer Ashwin holds the record with 32 wickets from 24 matches at an economy rate of 6.49.

Bumrah has played 21 T20 World Cup games, claiming 30 wickets at an economy rate of 5.50. Arshdeep also has 30 wickets, but from just 17 matches, with an economy rate of 7.45.