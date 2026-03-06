Updated 6 March 2026 at 21:34 IST
Ellyse Perry's Steady Knock Anchors Australia To 96/3 At Stumps Against India On Day 1
After domanting bowling display by Australia to dismantle India for 198 in their first innings on day one of the pink-ball Test at the WACA Ground in Perth, the hosts reached 96/3 in 27 overs at stumps on the opening day of the match, trailing by 102 runs.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
India Women vs Australia Women: After domanting bowling display by Australia to dismantle India for 198 in their first innings on day one of the pink-ball Test at the WACA Ground in Perth, the hosts reached 96/3 in 27 overs at stumps on the opening day of the match, trailing by 102 runs.
Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland rescued Australia's innings with an unbroken 38-run partnership, lifting them to 96/3 in 27 overs. Perry was unbeaten on 43 off 62 balls, hitting seven boundaries, while Sutherland contributed 20 not out from 29 deliveries with three fours.
ALSO READ: R Ashwin Calls Out Abhishek Sharma's 'Headless Batting' As India Opener's T20 WC 2026 Slump Continues
This solid stand came after India made early breakthroughs under lights, with Sayali Satghare and Kranti Gaud taking key wickets. Debutant pacer Sayali Satghare removed Georgia Voll for two with a sharp inswinger before Kranti Gaud dismissed Phoebe Litchfield for nine, with Jemimah Rodrigues taking a sharp low catch at backward point.
Advertisement
ALSO READ: Western Railway Announces Special Trains Between Mumbai And Ahmedabad To Meet Fans' Demands As T20 World Cup Fever Grips India, Check Schedule
Australia skipper Alyssa Healy, playing her penultimate international innings, received a warm reception from the Perth crowd but managed only 13 before edging Sayali to Rodrigues.
Advertisement
At 58/3, India had Australia under pressure, but Perry countered confidently with crisp drives and cuts, while Sutherland supported her with fluent strokeplay.
Earlier, Healy won an important toss, and the decision to bowl first on a helpful surface worked nicely for Australia. The hosts kept on striking at regular intervals and never allowed India to get into rhythm.
Sutherland claimed 4/46, and Lucy Hamilton took 3/31 as Australia bowled India out for 198 in 62.4 overs, with Jemimah Rodrigues top-scoring with 52.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 6 March 2026 at 21:34 IST