WATCH: Emotions Run High For Sophie Devine During Final Women's World Cup Appearance For New Zealand White Ferns

New Zealand's players stands for national anthem during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and New Zealand at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam | Image: AP

New Zealand White Ferns captain Sophie Devine was filled with emotions as her country's national anthem echoed through the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

NZ-W are competing in their final league-stage outing against England-W, and the veteran is participating in her final Women's World Cup outing for the White Ferns.

The Women's World Cup match will be Sophie Devine's final ODI outing for New Zealand Women amid an impending retirement. The veteran has dedicated a significant part of her life to New Zealand Cricket, chasing and lifting glory for the White Ferns.

Sophie Devine Moved To Tears During Her Final ODI Appearance For The New Zealand White Ferns

Sophie Devine stepped into the New Zealand White Ferns to become one of the finest women's cricketers. With her impending ODI retirement, it will be an emotional affair for the veteran women's cricketer.

As the NZ-W skipper stepped onto the field in Vizag for the team's final league stage clash, Devine could not hold on to her emotions in what will be her final ODI appearance for the White Ferns.

Sophie Devine was filled with emotion as she got teary-eyed during the national anthem of New Zealand. The team camp also had moist eyes, as the veteran was surrounded by her teammates, Suzie Bates and Lea Tahuhu, before heading out of the dugout for the match.

Sophie Devine Calls Time To Her Illustrious ODI Career

As one of the most accomplished players in women's cricket, Sophie Devine has emerged as a pivotal figure in New Zealand women's cricket. She made her debut at 17 years of age in 2006 and has since built a career spanning nearly two decades.

Devine featured in international cricket for New Zealand Women for 19 years. It also includes a two-year break where she represented her country in international hockey. Her dual-sport athleticism stands out among the rest of the athletes.