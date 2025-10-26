Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Be Back In Action Soon, Here's When The Former Skippers Will Take The Field For India

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the two stalwarts of Indian cricket, left Mitchell Marsh's Australia clueless and begging for answers. The ex-India skippers joined hands to register a 168-run stand which helped India avoid an embarrassing clean sweep against Australia in the three-match series.

The IND vs AUS ODI series was talked about a lot, due to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return to international cricket after seven long months, and they delivered when it matters the most. So far, there isn't any confirmation about their plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup, but they have clearly sent out a statement that they can still get the job done with their bat in the ODI format.

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli To Be Back In Action For South Africa ODIs

Playing cricket at the highest level after over 200 days wasn't easy for both Virat and Rohit. The star duo looked a bit rusty and out of match practice during their short-lived innings in the first ODI. Things got even worse for Virat Kohli, who registered two consecutive ducks in the first two games of the series, but come the third ODI, they had found their groove back and tormented Australia to no end.

Rohit Sharma scored a stellar ton in the third and the final ODI of the series and was adjudged the Player of the Series. Rohit scored 202 runs from three matches at an average of 101.00. Rohit Sharma scored these runs with a strike rate of 85.59. Kohli, on the other hand, scored 74* runs off 81 deliveries.

For the time being, both Rohit and Kohli have silenced their detractors and they will now be seen in the three-match ODI series against South Africa next that will begin from November 30, 2025.

India vs South Africa: ODI Fixtures

November 30, 2025: 1st ODI at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

1st ODI at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi December 3, 2025: 2nd ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

2nd ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur December 6, 2025: 3rd ODI at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Thank Australian Crowd